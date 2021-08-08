Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $147.00 at SVB Leerink

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $210.00 to $147.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nevro from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Nevro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.17.

Get Nevro alerts:

NYSE:NVRO opened at $119.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.19. Nevro has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 6,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $1,153,848.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nevro by 30.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,480,000 after purchasing an additional 61,196 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Nevro by 38.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 256,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,515,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Nevro by 18.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 15.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Nevro by 184.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.