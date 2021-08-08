New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,900 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In other news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $49.82 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.76 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

