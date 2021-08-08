New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $155.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.71. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

