New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,516 shares of company stock worth $2,909,892. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -3,329,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

