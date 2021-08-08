New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 100 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 42.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 48.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total value of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total value of $3,140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,961,204 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $485.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $461.75. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16 and a beta of 0.36.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

