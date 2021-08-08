New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

