Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.460-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion.Newell Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.630-$1.730 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.30.

NWL stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.46. 1,407,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,677,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Newell Brands has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.96. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.93.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

