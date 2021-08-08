Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Position Trimmed by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,230 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311,492 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,422,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 115,083 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,999,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $13.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

