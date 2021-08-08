Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.74

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 1516932 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.88.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business had revenue of $503.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Newmark Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 326,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 350,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 18,982.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,951,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,716 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.