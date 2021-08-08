Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $165.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexstar Broadcasting Group currently owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to television stations in the states of Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, Texas, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, Alabama and New York. Nexstar’s television station group includes affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and UPN. “

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.67.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $152.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.87. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 2,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $343,332.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,582. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.54, for a total transaction of $246,504.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $273,351.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,716 shares of company stock worth $718,237 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.