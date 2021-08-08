NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.61. The firm has a market cap of $821.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 3.38. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,026.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,690,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,465 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $405,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,568,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 83.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

