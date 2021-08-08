NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%.

Shares of NGM traded up $2.32 on Friday, reaching $25.36. 563,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.18. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.