NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) PT Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s current price.

NGM has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.44.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 2.02. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $32.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.18.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.13). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.28% and a negative net margin of 131.14%. On average, equities research analysts predict that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,995,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 413,843 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $11,031,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,554,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,365,000 after purchasing an additional 238,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

