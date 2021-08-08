NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.26-6.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84-1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.260-$6.460 EPS.

Shares of NICE stock traded down $7.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.08. 320,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,744. NICE has a 1 year low of $209.26 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NICE will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut their price target on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

