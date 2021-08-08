Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Major Shareholder Sells $24,096,593.55 in Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NKLA opened at $10.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 0.68. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NKLA shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 42,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 4th quarter worth $816,000. Institutional investors own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

