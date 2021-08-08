Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nikon had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 7.55%.

OTCMKTS:NINOY opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13. Nikon has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.60.

NINOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. raised Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

