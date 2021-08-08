Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $27.180-$27.180 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.24 billion-$15.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. downgraded shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.12. 1,282,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,563. Nintendo has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $82.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

