NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NN had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 27.98%.

NNBR stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.61. 339,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. NN has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 3.31.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

