Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.55. Nomad Foods also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.810-$1.867 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 928,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,439. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

