Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NORTHRN OIL & GAS, Inc. is an exploration and production company based in Wayzata, Minnesota. Northern Oil’s core area of focus is the Williston Basin, specifically the Mountrail County, North Dakota area Bakken Play. Northern Oil’s secondary objective is conventional, 3D driven, oil and gas exploration and development throughout the Rocky Mountain region. “

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, assumed coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.80.

Shares of NOG stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 101,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,762 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.61% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.