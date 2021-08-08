Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total transaction of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOC opened at $362.11 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $366.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $57.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.