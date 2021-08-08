Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.00.

NWN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 97,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,300. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.10. Northwest Natural has a 52-week low of $41.71 and a 52-week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

