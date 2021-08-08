Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.400-$2.600 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NWN. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

NYSE:NWN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.43. 97,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,300. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

