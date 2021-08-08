NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.10.

A number of research firms have commented on NOV. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. COKER & PALMER cut shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NOV by 4.0% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 41,092,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,731,754 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $380,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061,284 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,168,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732,962 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $92,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,207,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

NOV opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21. NOV has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for use in oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. It operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

