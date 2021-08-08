Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Earnings Results

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.98 EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.980 EPS.

NVMI stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.16. The company had a trading volume of 84,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,112. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.79. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 7.10.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.71.

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.