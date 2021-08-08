Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.98 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.16. 84,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

