Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-0.98 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.16. 84,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 8.00. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12.
Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nova Measuring Instruments
Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
