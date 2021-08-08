Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.85-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $99-106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.Nova Measuring Instruments also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.850-$0.980 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nova Measuring Instruments presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVMI traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.16. The stock had a trading volume of 84,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,112. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.79. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.