NuCypher Price Hits $0.23 (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 8th. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a total market capitalization of $155.98 million and approximately $32.48 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NuCypher has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00053033 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002487 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.91 or 0.00819055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00098871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00039482 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,250,161,262 coins and its circulating supply is 664,250,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

