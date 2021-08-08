Numeraire One Day Volume Reaches $28.29 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. One Numeraire coin can now be bought for approximately $37.80 or 0.00087124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $262.08 million and approximately $28.29 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.20 or 0.00818618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00099580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00040029 BTC.

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,863 coins and its circulating supply is 6,932,664 coins. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

