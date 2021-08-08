Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Down 6.9%

Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) fell 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.79 and last traded at $30.80. 3,858 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 461,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.67.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 389.44% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $35,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $58,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,400 shares of company stock worth $523,335. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRIX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $584,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

