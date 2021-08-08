NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target Cut to $17.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

NS opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.61.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $427.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.66% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

