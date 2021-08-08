NXM One Day Trading Volume Reaches $132.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, NXM has traded up 15.2% against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $717.13 million and approximately $132.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $111.87 or 0.00259044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00052080 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002444 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014488 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $352.50 or 0.00816210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00099084 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00039675 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,905,504 coins and its circulating supply is 6,410,131 coins. NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

