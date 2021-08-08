NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

Shares of NXPI opened at $213.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.6% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,882 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

