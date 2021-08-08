NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at Barclays

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $216.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 127 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.