NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $201.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 360.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $213,697,000 after buying an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

