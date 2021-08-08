NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target Raised to $244.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price boosted by Truist from $233.00 to $244.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXPI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $220.80.

NXPI stock opened at $213.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $201.70. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $216.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,687,375.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,052,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $816,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $313,084,000 after buying an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,457,097 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $897,392,000 after buying an additional 718,833 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

