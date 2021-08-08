Nyerium (NYEX) One Day Volume Tops $72.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Nyerium has a total market cap of $30,000.81 and approximately $72.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Nyerium has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Nyerium

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,640,515 coins and its circulating supply is 33,755,887 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

