Oak Street Health (OSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Oak Street Health to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 24.18% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Oak Street Health to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OSH opened at $63.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51.

OSH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at $481,982,762.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 7,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $513,992.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,214,339.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,234,229 shares of company stock valued at $493,365,039 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

