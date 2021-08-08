Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

OMP has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

OMP stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.74. Oasis Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Oasis Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 35.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

