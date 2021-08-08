Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Issues Earnings Results

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OCGN opened at $7.86 on Friday. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.38.

In related news, Director Uday Kompella sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $63,424.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 557,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,369.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 247,220 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,372 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

