OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76 to $1.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.19.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,780. OGE Energy has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $577.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OGE shares. Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

