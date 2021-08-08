Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 199.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after purchasing an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $276,038,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $272.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.34 and a 1 year high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.