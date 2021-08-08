Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.62% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ONEX. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 target price on Onex in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

ONEX opened at C$91.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a PE ratio of 3.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$90.20. Onex has a 1-year low of C$56.12 and a 1-year high of C$96.00.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

