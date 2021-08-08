Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ono Pharmaceuticals produces, purchases and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents focusing primarily on prescription pharmaceuticals. “

Ono Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $701.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ono Pharmaceutical will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. The company offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER Capsule for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and BRAFTOVI capsules, and MEKTOVI and VELEXBRU tablets for malignant tumors.

