Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $59.00 to $63.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 39,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 509,057 shares.The stock last traded at $52.28 and had previously closed at $52.17.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTEX. TD Securities increased their price objective on Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 68.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 551 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Open Text during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Open Text by 63.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2008 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.57%.

About Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

