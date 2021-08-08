Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Raised to $26.00 at JMP Securities

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its price objective raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.54% from the stock’s previous close.

OPRT has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:OPRT opened at $24.87 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $10.94 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $695.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. Oportun Financial’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 52.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the first quarter worth $55,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

