Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 203,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $10.94 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oportun Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

