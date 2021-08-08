Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $602 million-$606 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.08 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.93 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPRT traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 203,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,910. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

