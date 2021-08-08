OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Price Target Increased to $12.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

OSUR has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.42.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OSUR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.25 million, a P/E ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.26.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,793 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.