OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSUR. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.42.

OSUR opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $846.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.98 and a beta of -0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after buying an additional 70,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

